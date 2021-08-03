Yuba City High product Max Stassi scored twice for the Los Angeles Angels Tuesday as the team routed Texas on the road, 11-3.
Stassi finished 1-4 with a walk, keeping his average above .300 for the year. He also struck out twice, leaving a total four runners stranded for Los Angeles (53-54).
Though he did not homer on Tuesday, Stassi recently reached the double-digit category in the power department with 10 home runs and 24 runs batted in.
Los Angeles is at Texas again today (Wednesday) for a 5:05 p.m. start on the west coast.