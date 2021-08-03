Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Cleveland Indians

 Max Stassi #33 of the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim stands in to bat against the Cleveland Indians in the fifth inning at Progressive Field on August 2, 2019 in Cleveland, Ohio. 

 (Photo by David Maxwell/Getty Images)

Yuba City High product Max Stassi scored twice for the Los Angeles Angels Tuesday as the team routed Texas on the road, 11-3. 

Stassi finished 1-4 with a walk, keeping his average above .300 for the year. He also struck out twice, leaving a total four runners stranded for Los Angeles (53-54). 

Though he did not homer on Tuesday, Stassi recently reached the double-digit category in the power department with 10 home runs and 24 runs batted in. 

Los Angeles is at Texas again today (Wednesday) for a 5:05 p.m. start on the west coast.  

Tags

Recommended for you