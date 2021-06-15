Yuba City High product and former Gold Sox star Max Stassi was selected American League Player of the Week on Monday, June 14.
During his recent surge, Stassi has hit .455 (10-22), adding three doubles, three home runs and eight runs batted in through six games. The former Honker delivered his fourth career three-hit game back on June 7. Before then, Stassi, 30, hadn’t delivered three hits in a game since Sept. 22, 2020. On June 8, Stassi homered for the third time in consecutive games for the first time in his major league career.
Stassi topped off last week with a game-winning RBI on Friday night against Arizona.
Stassi, who got the day off Tuesday, June 15 against Oakland, is hitting .323 with five home runs and 11 runs batted in 65 at-bats.