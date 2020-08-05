SPORTS-BBO-PIRATES-ANGELS-13-LA

Los Angeles Angels catcher Max Stassi signals against a throw to home as the Pittsburgh Pirates' Colin Moran scores a run in the fifth inning on Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019, at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, Calif. (Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times/TNS)

Yuba City High product Max Stassi was in the starting lineup on Wednesday and connected on his third home run of the year, a solo shot to left-center in the third inning, giving the Angels a 1-0 lead. Stassi, 2009 Yuba City graduate, has three home runs in his first 18 at-bats of the season. He is currently top 10 in the American  League for home runs. The Angels lost 7-6. Stassi and the Angels conclude the series at Seattle at 1:10 p.m. today (Thursday, Aug. 6). It will be broadcast regionally on Fox Sports West. 

