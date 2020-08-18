Stassi pinch hits, goes 0-1 against Giants
Yuba City High product Max Stassi came off the bench Tuesday in the Angels’ 8-2 loss to the San Francisco Giants in the series finale in Los Angeles. Stassi went 0-for-1 in his only at-bat, dropping his average to .227 on the season. In fact, after a hot start to the year, where Stassi hit four home runs, the 2009 Yuba City graduate is just 2-for-20 with four strikeouts in his last seven games, and 8-for-39 in his last 15. This year he has 10 hits, 11 RBI and has scored six runs in 44 at-bats.
Stassi and the Angels (8-17) get set for a two-game mini series against the Giants in San Francisco beginning at 6:45 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 19. It is scheduled to be a dual telecast both on ESPN (724) and Comcast Sport Net Bay Area (720) for Xfinity customers.