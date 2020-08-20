Stassi 1-for-1 in series finale at San Francisco
Yuba City High product Max Stassi returned to the lineup Thursday and went 1-for-1 before being replaced in the Angels’ series finale at San Francisco. At last check, the Angels trailed 9-1 through four innings. Stassi improved his average to .244 (11-for-45).
Stassi, a 2009 graduate, and the Angels (8-17) are in Oakland Friday to take on the American League West leader Athletics beginning at 6:40 p.m. It is scheduled to be shown on NBCSCA HD channel 721 for Xfinity customers.