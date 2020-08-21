Yuba City High product Max Stassi was placed on the 10-day injured list, according to a report from the Orange County Register.
The 2009 YC graduate and backup catcher for the Los Angeles Angels suffered a right knee contusion after taking a foul ball off the unprotected part of the knee on Thursday, the Register reports.
Newcomer Anthony Bemboom was inserted into the lineup for the series opener at American League West leader Oakland.
It’s unclear how long Stassi will be sidelined with the injury.
Saturday’s game two at Oakland is scheduled 1:10 p.m. on NBCSCA (HD channel 721) for Xfinity customers.