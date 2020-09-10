Stassi 0-2, RBI in win over Texas, 6-2
Yuba City High product Max Stassi went 0-for-2 but drove in a run late on a sac fly to center to help the Los Angeles Angels finish off Texas on the road, 6-2 Thursday afternoon.
The win improves Stassi and the Angels to 18-27 heading into a series in Colorado against fellow Yuba City graduate Darryl Scott (bullpen coach) and the Rockies. First pitch is scheduled for 5:40 p.m. Friday and is a regional only telecast.
Stassi has appeared in 21 of the team’s 45 games and is 13-for-54 at the plate (.241) with four home runs and 12 RBI.
With 15 games remaining, the Angels sit four back out of the eighth and final playoff spot, currently owned by the Yankees.