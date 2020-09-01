Los Angeles Angels manager Joe Maddon said Monday that Max Stassi (quadriceps, knee) has not yet been activated off the injured list.
Maddon called his recovery “somewhat close,” according to a report on Monday, Aug. 31 via https://www.cbssports.com/mlb.
However, the veteran skipper was unwilling to put a target date on the catcher’s return, Maria Torres of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Stassi, a Yuba City High product and 2009 graduate, was placed on the 10-day injured list after taking a foul ball off the unprotected part of his knee. Newcomer Anthony Bemboom was inserted into the lineup and is one of two active catchers alongside recent call-up Jose Briceno. The team’s top catcher, Jason Castro was traded to the San Diego Padres on Sunday.
This year Stassi has appeared in 18 games with 45 at-bats and his hitting .244 with a .511 slugging percentage, helped in part by four home runs and 11 RBI. His on-base percentage is also up at .327 prior to going on the IR.
The Angels begin a five-game homestand today, (Sept. 2) against San Diego.