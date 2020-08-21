Nothing comes easy for Maximum Security, so why should the Grade 1 Pacific Classic be any different?
Someday it might be fitting to describe Maximum Security as “great,” as trainer Bob Baffert has hinted. But not until the $500,000 Pacific Classic on Saturday at Del Mar, and only if Maximum Security defeats Higher Power and Midcourt at a mile and a quarter.
It is never that simple for Maximum Security.
In fact, his career is one twist after another – maiden-claiming winner, disqualified from victory in the Kentucky Derby, winner of a $20 million race in Saudi Arabia, after which his former trainer was indicted for administering illegal medication to his horses.
The weirdness continued last month when Maximum Security made his first start in five months, first at Del Mar, and first since moving to Baffert from Jason Servis. Odds-on in the Grade 2 San Diego, Maximum Security was fully extended to win in slow time. It was not his best race. Baffert disputes the notion it was not impressive.
“I think it was pretty impressive,” Baffert said. “It was a weird race. He got blocked in, then he got stopped, and at the top of the stretch he was completely empty. And he still willed himself to win. He showed right there how tough he is. He’s got a will. Only the great ones do that.”
Baffert is right that Maximum Security and new rider Abel Cedillo did not have an easy trip. He broke on top and set the pace, got hooked, shuffled to third, then re-rallied outside and won by a nose.