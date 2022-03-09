Spring sports have resumed across California in full capacity with the return of a postseason for the first time in two years.
MaxPreps.com, one of the state’s main partners for prep sports, has recently come out with rankings for all divisions within the Sac-Joaquin Section.
According to MaxPreps, the system uses the games stored on the data to generate complete rankings each week.
Generally, the more a team wins, the higher the ranking, MaxPreps stated.
However, the system also takes into account wins against highly-ranked opponents and strength of schedule.
The top team in the Sac-Joaquin this week is Rodriguez, out of Fairfield, which comes in with a 17.9 rating and 5.7 strength of schedule.
Pitman, Alpha Charter, Tracy and Franklin round out the top four, while Marysville (2-1) sits 51st in the section across all divisions. The Indians, fresh off a 2-1 win over Inderkum, have a negative strength of schedule rating.
MaxPreps will correct errors as they are reported. To ensure the most accurate ranking MaxPreps asks to update all games as they happen.
Yuba City (1-2) is coming off a win over the 18th-ranked team in the section, Nevada Union. The Honkers, coached by Dave Rodriguez, also fell to the 12th-ranked team on Tuesday, 8-2, to Vista del Lago.
Vista del Lago sits at 4-1 with wins over Casa Roble, South Tahoe and Sheldon and an extra-inning loss to top-five Franklin.
Yuba City continues its stacked nonleague schedule with a home game today (Thursday) against No. 22 Whitney, out of Rocklin, beginning at 6 p.m. at Winship Field.
Yuba City travels to Woodland Friday before returning home Tuesday to open Capital Valley Conference play against Woodcreek in a three-game series. Both games begin at 6 p.m.
Last year in the modified season, Woodcreek won the CVC with a 22-4 mark.
Marysville is at Chico, of the Northern Section, today at 3:30 p.m. before returning to Sac-Joaquin play at Lindhurst at 4 p.m. Friday in Olivehurst.
Sac-Joaquin softball
Marysville (3-1) ranked No. 25 in the Sac-Joaquin poll heading into a home game today against Sutter of the NSCIF. Action begins at 3:30 p.m. The Indians have a rating of 6.0 and 2.3 strength of schedule.
YC (1-2) opens up Sac-Joaquin play at No. 35 Pioneer (2-3-1) beginning at 3:30 p.m.
River Valley sits in the top 50 in the section at No. 46 with a 3-3-1 mark. The Falcons crossover to the NSCIF today for a road game against Chico beginning at 4 p.m.
Rankings were updated Wednesday so some teams may be in a different position than what was reported.
The NSCIF will be reported later this week.