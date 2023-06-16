Once again, Marysville has invited players from all across the country to invade Bryant Field for a summer in the inaugural Independent professional baseball season involving the Marysville Drakes. The Drakes have been competing since late May in the Pacific Division against Santa Rosa, Lancaster, San Rafael, Martinez, Vallejo, Monterey, Bakersfield and Lancaster. 

The winner of the Pacific League and Mountain Division will square off in a world championship in early August. Currently, San Rafael (11-2) leads the Pacific, while Roswell (10-3) sits atop the Mountain as of June 15. 

