For the 22nd time, Marysville Raceway Park will pay tribute to the Hall Family with the running of the Mel and Marlyn Hall Memorial on Sunday night, May 29.
The race started in 2000, after the passing of Mel Hall in 1999. Hall was a visionary. Mel’s passion was motorsports and he loved racing. In 1995, he took his love of motorsports to a new level, and he became the promoter for Twin Cities Speedway. Once on the job, Hall made numerous improvements including new restrooms, a revamped concession building and in 1999 removed the worn-out grandstand bench style seats and replaced it with aluminum seating with a back rest. Hall battled an illness during the final few months of his life and died on May 22, 1999. Marlyn, his wife, and son Mark, then took the reigns of the promotions. They continued Mel’s vision through the 2002 season before turning the business over to a new promoter for the 2003 season. On August 16, 2020, Marlyn passed away. Her name was added to the event to honor her lifetime commitment in auto racing.
Throughout the long history of the event, two winged 360 sprint car drivers have dominated the win total. Colfax driver Colby Wiesz has six wins, while his long-time buddy Auburn’s Andy Forsberg has five. More importantly, Forsberg has won five of the last six Hall Memorials.
“It’s a race that I look forward to competing at and winning,” said Andy Forsberg via a news release. “Our families have been racing against each other for the past six decades.”
The Hall Memorial will once again fall under the banner of the Sprint Car Challenge Tour (SCCT). This traveling series features the top winged 360 teams and drivers on the west coast. Joining the SCCT will be the IMCA Sport Mods of Maryville Raceway.
Mark Hall said that the winner of the SCCT main event is guaranteed $3,000. He also stated that more sponsorship is being gathered this week that will be put toward the first non-transfers in the B main and the possibility of extra money for the heat race winner.
Adult ticket prices are $24 (16-61 years old), junior/seniors/military discount with card $20, kids $8.00 (3-11 years old) and children 5 and under are free. As always, parking is free at MRP. to purchase tickets online visit https://www.eventsprout.com/event/marysville-raceway-2022.
Pit gate for the competitors opens at 2 p.m. Front grandstand gate opens at 4:30 p.m. Racing on the track is set for 6 p.m.