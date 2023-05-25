Raceway526.jpg

No 54 Carson Hall at Marysville Raceway. 

 Courtesy of Jessica Cucuk

The busiest stretch of the season for the Sprint Car Challenge Tour gets underway Saturday with the 23rd running of the Mel & Marlyn Hall Memorial at Marysville Raceway.

This Saturday’s event marks the fourth race of the season for the Elk Grove Ford Sprint Car Challenge Tour. The first three events have seen three different winners with Aromas’ Justin Sanders, Fresno’s Dominic Scelzi and Clovis’ Corey Day claiming wins, respectively.

Tags

Recommended for you