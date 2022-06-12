Entering its 20th year in Marysville, the Yuba-Sutter Gold Sox summer collegiate wood-bat baseball team comes in with a diverse roster with players converging onto the mid-valley from all over the United States.
Currently, the Gold Sox roster is represented by 17 different colleges from a variety of levels from community college to Division I. There are also seven different states, and three U.S. regions, represented in the dugout. The team’s head coach, Ryan Dettman, is in his first year hailing from Oregon State where he played for Pat Casey in 2012.
On the field, there are right now 17 players from California, a few from Nevada and one each from Kentucky, Oklahoma, South Dakota and Virginia.
Dettman said each of his players have experienced a different baseball culture coming into the summer, and so his job, in part, is to find a way to meld what they have learned into a game plan to not only make the players better but the team competitive each night for the two-month season.
The Gold Sox return to the Montna Farms Summer Series league where it plays a variety of teams from Northern California from Sacramento to several in the Bay Area. Yuba-Sutter also has nonleague games scheduled against long-time nemesis Lincoln and Humboldt, which the team plays Tuesday in Arcata in the first of a two-game series. Today, the Gold Sox wrap up its current four-game homestand against Lincoln, a team that it has already lost to twice in the first two weeks. First pitch is set for 6 p.m. at Hard Rock Park, located at 1431 C Street in Marysville.
Some of the Gold Sox came in this summer having never seen not only Hard Rock Park before, but this part of Northern California either.
Jack Sellinger, who commuted 10 hours from Las Vegas, said he had never been further north than San Francisco before.
The junior college pitcher, who is an incoming sophomore, said it is different but exciting to continue his collegiate career in a new environment.
“It’s different out here, more humid, but still a lot of fun,” Sellinger said. “We are cycling through water.”
Sellinger stays with a local host family while in Marysville, where he said he is basically given a bed and place to shower for two months.
He said he covers most of his day-to-day expenses, but does get dinner each night from the host family.
“That’s a pretty good deal,” Sellinger said.
Sellinger said a summer collegiate summer program is crucial for any player striving to stay ahead of the curve in terms of development at the college level.
“It's a great time to develop,” Sellinger said. “Summer ball is something every kid wants to play.”
While there are a lot of options across the country for players to go for two months, Oklahoma Baptist infielder Chris Cook said a lot of times it comes down to connections when finding a place to play.
Cook, who is from El Dorado, played three years at Sierra College before transferring to a Division II program in the Midwest. He said the junior college route is perhaps the best way to go for under the radar players looking to continue their careers.
It’s not at all a sign that the player isn’t good enough, because Cook said most players, including himself, still have a lot of work to do after graduating high school.
“It’s good to get years under your belt (and) watch the game played at a higher level,” Cook said.
Now Cook is at a program that treats him like a man and does not pressure him to be better.
“It's a big self-motivated, driven program,” Cook said of Oklahoma Baptist. “You determine how your season is going to be.”
Cook said the Oklahoma Baptist philosophy is similar to how the Gold Sox approach the season. He also gets to play in front of friends and family each night and make forever bonds with players from all over the U.S.
“That’s what makes it fun is there are so many different types of players and we all come together as a team and make it work,” Cook said.
For more on the Gold Sox, including ticket prices, visit https://www.goldsox.com.