The battle for Yuba City supremacy in Capital Valley Conference play went five sets on Tuesday, with  the Yuba City High girls volleyball team eclipsing River Valley (18-25, 16-25, 28-26, 26-24, 15-12) at Yuba City High School. 

The two will meet again at River Valley on Oct. 5 at 6:30 p.m.

