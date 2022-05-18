The Marysville High baseball team has finally made it back to the Sac-Joaquin Section championship for the first time since 1983.
The top-seeded Indians won game two of the SJS Division IV best-of-three semifinal series, 9-1 at No. 12 Orestimba Wednesday to sweep the series and advance to the championship.
For head coach Bill Rollins, it was a multi-year process after Marysville went 22-4 a year ago but could not compete in the postseason due to restrictions surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The kids have been playing loose but focused and playing with purpose,” Rollins said.
The team’s star on the mound was Matthew Haggard, who fired a complete-game, 80-pitch effort with four strikeouts and two walks. He allowed six hits.
Haggard’s defense turned four double plays for eight of the game’s 21 outs. At the plate, Stevie Cherry had a team-high three hits, while Cole Tyler and Trishton Henderson each chipped in two and drove in runs for Marysville.
Marysville (26-5) will play the winner of No. 11 Galt and No. 2 Calaveras in the D-IV final at a time and location to be determined later. Galt and Calaveras will play a winner take all game three today at 4 p.m. in Calaveras.
Rollins said with Marysville being the furthest northern team in the finals, there is a strong chance that the SJS baseball committee will make the D-IV final at Sacramento City College.
The other location is Islander’s Park.
Championship week in the SJS runs May 24-27.
NSCIF playoffs
Colusa stayed perfect with an 8-1 win over No. 4 Willows to advance into the Northern Section D-IV championship set for 11 a.m. Saturday at Butte College.
The RedHawks (30-0), seeded No. 1 in the division, will host No. 2 Winters (16-13). Winters dispatched University Prep, 2-0 on Tuesday.
Colusa got another top-notch performance on the mound Tuesday after sophomore starter Luke Kalfsbeek struck out seven in five innings. He allowed two hits and one earned run to get to 10-0 on the year.
Offensively, sophomore Bo Coronado drove in three runs, while Clay Randolph and Niko Silvas each collected two hits during Colusa’s 30th win of the season.
In D-V, East Nicolaus scored five in the top of the seventh to knock out top-seed, Los Molinos, 14-12 in the semifinals.
East Nicolaus (17-11-1), seeded fifth, will travel north Saturday to take on No. 3 seed and league foe, Durham (10-7) in the D-V final beginning at 8:30 a.m.
In D-III, No. 1 Sutter battled out of the consolation bracket to win two games on Super Tuesday and advance to the section final against No. 5 Gridley. The game is set for 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Butte College.
On Super Tuesday, Sutter eliminated Butte View League foe Wheatland, 8-5, then took down No. 2 Lassen in the final game of the day, 4-1.
Senior Leighton Tarke was 3-for-3 for Sutter (24-6-1) at the plate against Lassen.
Ryan Davis pitched a five-hitter and struck out eight over seven innings for the Huskies.
Sutter and Gridley (21-9) will meet for the second time in the playoffs after Gridley won 10-3 on the opening day of the bracket last week.
To purchase tickets visit https://gofan.co/app/school/CIFNS and search for your school.