The mid-valley will be well represented today (Wednesday) for the 45th annual Optimist High School Softball All-Star games held at Capital Christian High School in Sacramento.
The Small Schools game, which includes Northern California Division III champion and Sutter Union High head coach Stefanie Danna, will start at 5:30 p.m., while the Large Schools game is set for 6:30 p.m. General admission is $10; seniors (65+) $8; students $5; kids under 12 $3; and kids under 5 are free.
According to Optimist all-star game organizers, fans attending the games today must be prepared for new COVID-19 guidelines. At this time, spectators at today’s exhibition are asked to bring their masks and follow other public health guidelines if mandated, Optimist event organizers said via a news release.
The Small Schools North Team, coached by Danna and assisted by Sutter’s Tim Danna and Taylor Ernst, is made up of Marysville’s Andi Duff (pitcher), left fielder Josie Landis, first baseman Maya Larsen and third baseman Sophia Tyler.
Kaylee Duncan, Faith Epperson, Avery Jolley, Ella Jolley and Riley Wickum will represent NorCal D-III champion Sutter (31-1).
Abigail Wolf joins the roster from Colusa, while Oregon-bound Remmington Hewitt earns a bid from East Nicolaus. Other mid-valley selections include Erika Younger (Lindhurst).
The Large School North Team is coached by Mike Mello from Whitney and assisted by Sean Erickson from Del Oro.
Some notable players on the team include second baseman/pitcher Korrie Almond and catcher Diana Hull from River Valley, which finished 17-10-1 and earned a spot in the quarterfinals of the Sac-Joaquin Section Division II playoffs.
Yuba City first baseman and pitcher Allyssa Williams joins the roster as well.
The Optimist All Star games provide the top senior athletes of Sacramento and the Greater Sacramento region an opportunity to showcase their skills and prowess, according to optimist organizers.
Their selection is to honor the player and their schools and reflect the culmination of their hard work, diligence and excellence in softball, the release stated.
The proceeds from this event will solely be used for youth programs and projects in the Sacramento and Greater Sacramento Areas.