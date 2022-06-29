The unbeaten Colusa Little League 8-10 year old all-star softball team will play for a District 2 title tonight (Thursday) beginning at 7 p.m. at Marysville’s Earle Yorton Field at 199 17th Street.
Colusa, the No. 12 seed, won its first four games of the district tournament and will play the winner of Sutter Area and North Yuba, which squared off late Wednesday in an elimination game that did not finish by the publication of the Appeal.
The winner needs to beat Colusa twice, with the double final set for Friday at 7 p.m. in Marysville.
The District 2 winner will travel to Chico this year for the Section 2 tournament set to begin July 12 at DeGarmo Park.
District 2 baseball
There are several Little League district baseball tournaments going on around the mid-valley this week. The 8-10 year old bracket has two winner’s bracket games scheduled for tonight at the Live Oak Complex, 10111 O Street.
Top-seed Plumas Lake takes on Olivehurst-Linda at 6 p.m. tonight, while Colusa and North Yuba are scheduled to follow in a four-five match-up tentatively set for 8 p.m. Thursday.
In the 9-11 year old bracket, 2-0 Plumas Lake advanced to the semifinals where it will take on Westside at 8 p.m. tonight. The finals are set for Saturday at 7 p.m. at Peach Bowl Complex in Yuba City.
In the 10-12 tournament, top-seed Marysville kicks off the second round of the winner’s bracket with a game against Sutter Area at 6 p.m. tonight. Peach Bowl and Live Oak are set to follow in a four-five matchup about 8 p.m. tonight. The finals are set to begin a week from Friday at 7 p.m. at North Yuba Complex on Browns Valley Road.
Match-ups and updated brackets are available at https://www.cad2ll.com. To find your team search District 2 all-stars.