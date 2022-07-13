Twenty-three members of Team Coon Creek Trap & Skeet Club earned the honor Team High Overall Champions at the US Open Youth Clay Shooting National Championships in Las Vegas earlier this month.
Varsity athlete Cole Kennedy earned himself the honor of High Overall Shooter of the tournament.
Other honors collected by Team Coon Creek included High Three Champions in the Skeet Open Gun Club and Sporting Clays Open Gun Club division, and second overall in the Trap Open Gun Club division.
The event took place over the Fourth of July week.
Team Coon Creek is a Sutter County-based nonprofit youth development organization aimed at engaging youth (grades 12 and under) in the target shooting sports of trap and sporting clays, the release stated.
Team Coon Creek includes youth from the greater Yuba, Sutter, and Placer County areas.