Despite a four-hit performance from Joseph Starick, the Marysville Drakes Independent Baseball Team lost for the second time in as many games Tuesday with a 18-8 defeat at Martinez.
Joseph Starick, the Pacific Division’s top-hitter at .625, also drove in a run and scored once for the Drakes (3-2).
Marysville, a half-game back of first through five games, looks to right the ship tonight back in Martinez for a 6 p.m. scheduled start. The Drakes are home again Friday for a single-game series against Vallejo (1-3) before heading to San Rafael (3-1) for a two-game set starting Saturday.
All home games begin at 6:35 p.m. at Bryant Field in Marysville.
The Drakes are a member of the larger Pecos League, which is an independent level baseball league covering as far east as Oklahoma. The Drakes will be in a league alongside Santa Rosa, Lancaster, San Rafael, Martinez, Vallejo, Monterey, Bakersfield and Lancaster. The winner of the Pacific league and Mountain division will square off in a world championship in early August. For more information, including ticket prices, visit http://www.marysvilledrakes.com.
Yuba City sophomore shining in lacrosse
Yuba City High sophomore goalkeeper Krystalin Respicio was one of 21 players throughout Northern California to attend the USA Lacrosse Women’s National Tournament in Raleigh, North Carolina over Memorial Day weekend.
Respicio’s NorCal team won the championship in the Indigo Division, beating North Texas, 12-7.
According to reports, Respicio commanded the backfield in the second half to make four saves. Next month, Respicio will head to Delaware to represent the American Select California 2025 National team at the American Select Women’s National Lacrosse tournament.
