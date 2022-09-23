Prep football
The Northern Section’s No. 8 ranked East Nicolaus Spartans turned a scoreless game at halftime into a 24-0 road win over Nevada Union Thursday in Grass Valley.
Quarterback Ty Grigsby rushed for two scores and orchestrated an offense that put up 24 second-half points and guided the Spartans (3-1) to their third straight double-digit win and first via the shutout.
Through the air, Grigsby found Ryan Engler on a 30-yard pass play to set up a Rhett Risse 11-yard rushing touchdown that was punctuated by a two-point conversion from Sonny Pina. Grigsby rushed for two fourth-quarter touchdowns, including one from 48 yards out. Pina converted two two-point conversions and East Nic left Grass Valley with a 24-0 win.
Defensively, Isaac Roccucci collected an interception, while Noah Hicks accrued a team-high eight tackles and Risse added seven tackles and three sacks.
Nevada Union fell to 2-3.
East Nicolaus returns home to host Lindhurst Sept. 30 at 7 p.m.
Prep cross country
River Valley’s girls team moved into first in the Capital Valley Conference after Thursday’s win in the CVC center meet at Maidu Regional Park in Roseville.
RV’s scoring pack finished in the top-10, led by freshman runner-up finisher Nevaeh Brown, who crossed in 20 minutes, 04.03 seconds.
RV’s Layla Muhammed finished fourth overall in 20:16.1.
On the boys side, RV finished fourth, two spots ahead of Yuba City at the league center meet. RV’s Eddie Jensen placed second with a personal best 5K, 16:42.
Prep volleyball
Colusa 3, Pierce 0
Karsyn Gwinnup tallied 11 kills and 15 assists to help Colusa take down rival Pierce in straight sets (25-14, 25-12, 25-15) Thursday.
The win moved Colusa to 17-7 overall and 4-2 in the Sacramento Valley League.
Addison Lay added eight kills and five aces.
Prep girls tennis
Woodcreek 7, River Valley 2
The Falcons were beaten by Capital Valley Conference leader Woodcreek at home Thursday.
Sanah Kahlon, No. 3 singles, and McKenna Kirkman, No. 5 singles, each came away victorious for RV (8-6, 1-4 CVC).
As for the team’s No. 1, Valeria Ramirez, the freshman suffered her first set defeat and loss in a singles match with a straight-set (4-6, 3-6) loss to Woodcreek’s No. 1.
RV head coach Gabe Ramirez called the top match competitive despite the final outcome.
“They played 18 games in all and there were nine deuce games, where Valeria won four,” Ramirez said. “It was a tightly-contested match to say the least. I was very proud of my daughter for not giving up at any time.”
RV travels to Colusa Monday for a nonleague match beginning at 3:30 p.m. On Tuesday, the Falcons return to CVC action to take on Antelope on the road at 4 p.m.
Meika Lauppe contributed to this report.
