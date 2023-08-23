Prep girls volleyball
East Nicolaus 3, Marysville 0
Prep girls volleyball
East Nicolaus 3, Marysville 0
Jadyn Hoffman floored 16 kills, setter Addy Tagala distributed 26 assists and Tiare Faupula added seven kills to guide the East Nicolaus girls volleyball team to its third straight win Tuesday over Marysville, sweeping the Indians (25-10, 25-17, 25-10).
Ashlynn Tagala chipped in seven digs and four aces for East Nicolaus (3-0).
Wheatland 3, Rio Linda 0
The Pirates improved to 6-1 with a straight-set (25-7, 25-9, 25-13) win over Rio Linda Tuesday.
Prep girls tennis
River City 8, River Valley 1
Sophomore Valeria Ramirez was the lone winner in a 8-1 loss to River City, out of Sacramento, Tuesday afternoon.
Ramirez, the team’s No. 1, won 8-2 in a nonleague pro-set match.
In doubles, RV’s No. 3 team of Jasmeen Chauhan/Alexis Otero fell 5-8.
The Falcons (1-1) travel to Rocklin to take on Whitney at 3:45 p.m. Thursday.
Editor’s Note: Cutoff time for score submissions is 5 p.m. each night. To report scores, please send information to jlarson@appealdemocrat.com. Submissions on Friday may be held until next week.
