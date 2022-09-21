Prep volleyball
East Nicolaus 3, Live Oak 0
The Spartans won their fifth straight match with a straight-set (25-14, 25-20, 25-11) win over Live Oak Tuesday.
Jadyn Hoffman led the way with 12 kills and five digs. Meika Lauppe added seven kills, while Addy Tagala provided 21 assists.
East Nicolaus, in second place in the Sacramento Valley League at 4-1, improved to 12-4 overall with a home match set for Sept. 27 against Winters. First serve is set for 6 p.m.
Prep girls tennis
Bella Vista 5, River Valley 4
The Falcons dropped a pair of split-set matches to come up on the losing end of a 5-4 loss at Bella Vista Tuesday in a Capital Valley Conference match.
“It was another nail-biter at the end, but it didn’t go our way,” RV head coach Gabe Ramirez said.
RV fell to 8-5 overall and 1-3 in CVC action.
Individually, RV No. 1 Valeria Ramirez stayed unbeaten on the year with a straight-set (6-3, 6-4) win, joining teammates No. 3 Sanah Kahlon (6-1, 6-4) and No. 4 Ava Bumpus (2-6, 7-5, 6-2) with wins in singles.
In doubles, RV’s No. 1 team of Gianna Lapera and Samantha Baker won a split-set super tiebreaker (4-6, 6-2, 10-8).
Pro baseball
Following the conclusion of the Sacramento River Cats’ season on Sept. 28, Sutter Health Park will host its 15th annual Brewfest on Sept. 30 from 6:30-10 p.m.
Beer lovers can enjoy five-ounce unlimited tastings of over 40 craft breweries, great food options and live music from the Rod Stinson Band while strolling the ballpark, according to a news release.
The release stated that beer samples will include New Glory Craft Brewery, Jackrabbit Brewing Co., and Third Street Aleworks as well as select hard kombuchas and ciders.
To purchase exclusive VIP tickets at $85 while supplies last, visit rivercats.com. General admission tickets are $55 and will include a souvenir tasting cup and unlimited tastings. Designated Driver tickets, which come with a souvenir soft drink cup and unlimited refills, may be purchased for $15.
For more information visit rivercats.com or sutterhealthpark.com.
Editor’s Note: Cutoff time for score submissions is 5 p.m. each night. To report scores, please send information to jlarson@appealdemocrat.com. Submissions on Friday may be held until next week.