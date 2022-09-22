Prep volleyball
East Nicolaus 3, Paradise 0
Prep volleyball
East Nicolaus 3, Paradise 0
The Spartans won their sixth straight match Wednesday, winning in three sets over Paradise, 25-16, 25-20, 25-13.
East Nic improved to 13-4 overall and 5-1 Sacramento Valley League action.
Jadyn Hoffman tallied 13 kills, 6 aces and 6 digs. Meika Lauppe contributed 7 kills. Addy Tagala provided 26 assists, 8 digs, 3 aces.
East Nicolaus hosts Winters Tuesday at 6 p.m.
Editor’s Note: Cutoff time for score submissions is 5 p.m. each night. To report scores, please send information to jlarson@appealdemocrat.com. Submissions on Friday may be held until next week.
