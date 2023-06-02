East Nicolaus fell an at-bat shy of its first Northern California state championship appearance when JulieAnn Lopez turned around an 8th-inning Meika Lauppe fastball for a three-run home run to take down the Spartans, 3-0 at home in the NorCal Division II semifinals Thursday in East Nicolaus.
Lopez was 3-4 on the day to lead Notre Dame of Salinas into the NorCal finals against No. 1 Willow Glen.
For East Nicolaus, it finishes the season 29-2-1.
Lauppe, who is bound for Arizona State in the fall, allowed three runs on five hits in 8 innings. At the plate, Danni Farris collected two hits against Notre Dame (22-7).
Marysville 18, Martinez 8
The Drakes got back in the win column on the road Thursday with an 18-8 win at Martinez. The victory pushed Marysville to 4-2 – a half-game out of first place in the Pacific Division.
Joseph Starick had two hits and six RBI, while Lyndon Weaver added a pair of hits for Marysville.
The Drakes are in San Rafael for a two-game set beginning Saturday. Each game is set for 6 p.m. at Albert Park.
The Drakes are a member of the larger Pecos League, which is an independent level baseball league covering as far east as Oklahoma. The Drakes will be in a league alongside Santa Rosa, Lancaster, San Rafael, Martinez, Vallejo, Monterey, Bakersfield and Lancaster.
The winner of the Pacific league and Mountain division will square off in a world championship in early August.
