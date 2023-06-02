East Nicolaus fell an at-bat shy of its first Northern California state championship appearance when JulieAnn Lopez turned around an 8th-inning Meika Lauppe fastball for a three-run home run to take down the Spartans, 3-0 at home in the NorCal Division II semifinals Thursday in East Nicolaus.

Lopez was 3-4 on the day to lead Notre Dame of Salinas into the NorCal finals against No. 1 Willow Glen. 

