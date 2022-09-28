Prep volleyball
East Nicolaus 3, Winters 0
The Spartans won their seventh straight match via straight sets Tuesday, winning 25-9, 25-10 25-17 over Winters.
East Nicolaus improved to 14-4 overall and 6-1 in the Sacramento Valley League. The team leader, Jadyn Hoffman tallied a near double-double of eight kills and 11 aces against Winters. Addy Tagala compiled 21 setter assists.
East Nicolaus hosts SVL-leader Willows (23-5, 5-0 SVL) tonight at 6 p.m.
Colusa 3, Durham 1
The SVL third-place team, Colusa took down Durham on the road Tuesday in four sets, (27-25, 22-25, 25-15, 25-20).
Elle Faris led Colusa (18-7, 5-2 SVL) with 15 kills and four aces, while Karsyn Gwinnup collected a near double-double of 19 setter assists and nine kills.
Carly Simmons and Addison Lay each provided 9 kills.
Colusa is at Winters today at 6 p.m.
Prep football
Sutter moved up one spot to No. 22 in this week’s MaxPreps computer-generated Sac-Joaquin Section rankings.
In its rankings system, MaxPreps does not poll coaches, sportswriters or fans, nor does it make any judgments on any individual teams. Prior season history, school size and comments on message boards are not considered in the MaxPreps computer rankings.
Maxpreps stated in a release that the system utilizes the huge number of games stored in the MaxPreps database. Generally, the more a team wins the higher the ranking, MaxPreps stated.
However, the system takes into account quality wins (against other highly-ranked opponents) and strength of schedule, Maxpreps stated.
The Huskies (6-0) put their new spot on the line with a road battle today (Thursday) at Bear River in a Pioneer Valley League game in Grass Valley.
Bear River comes in 1-4 overall and 0-1 in league.
Kickoff is set for 7:15 p.m.
Prep girls tennis
Antelope 6, River Valley 3
Despite its No. 1 Valeria Ramirez improving to 15-1 on the year, RV came up short in Capital Valley Conference action on the road to Antelope Tuesday.
Ramirez won in split sets (6-3, 6-7, 6-1) as one of three wins for the Falcons (9-7, 1-5 CVC).
No. 2 Annika Thiara (6-4,6-4) and No. 3 Sanah Kahlon (6-2, 6-2) came away with victories in singles at Antelope.
RV hosts Yuba City Oct. 4 at 4 p.m.
Prep girls golf
Marysville 310,
Lindhurst 353
Led by top medalist Emma Mallen, who shot a par-36 56, Marysville toppled rival Lindhurst Tuesday at Peach Tree Golf and Country Club.
Heidi Schaal was two shots behind Mallen with a 58.
Marysville improved to 5-2 in league.
On Monday, the Indians finished third at the par-72 league tournament at Roseville’s Timber Creek.
Twelve Bridges, out of Lincoln, won the PVL tournament with a 517. Colfax finished second with a 554, while Marysville carded a 608.
Editor’s Note: Cutoff time for score submissions is 5 p.m. each night. To report scores, please send information to jlarson@appealdemocrat.com. Submissions on Friday may be held until next week.