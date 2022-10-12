Prep volleyball
East Nicolaus 3, Colusa 1
Prep volleyball
East Nicolaus 3, Colusa 1
Behind 31 kills from sophomore Jadyn Hoffman, East Nicolaus won its 18th match of the year with a four-set (27-25, 22-25, 26-24, 25-20) win at Colusa Tuesday.
East Nicolaus went to 10-1 in Sacramento Valley League action – a game up on second place Willows – and continues SVL play today at 6 p.m. at Live Oak in the first of three remaining regular season matches.
Tiare Faupula collected seven kills and 10 digs, while Addy Tagala provided 36 setter assists.
Colusa’s Karsyn Gwinnup tallied 14 kills and 11 digs to lead the RedHawks (21-9, 8-3).
Prep girls tennis
Inderkum 5, River Valley 4
RV’s Valeria Ramirez improved to 18-1 on the year in a losing effort as the Falcons dropped a nail-biter to Inderkum, 5-4.
“Another nail-biter at the end, but unfortunately the same tune was played when it was over,” RV head coach Gabe Ramirez said. “I was proud of the girls though for giving it their best on the court.”
Valeria Ramirez, who won in straight sets (6-4, 6-4), was joined by straight-set wins from Sanah Kahlon (6-3, 6-2) and Lily Potvin (6-1, 6-2) in singles.
RV fell to 9-10 overall and 2-7 in Capital Valley Conference play.
The Falcons host Bella Vista today at 4 p.m.
Prep girls golf
Marysville 244, Center 276
Marysville’s Jordan Dickinson shot an eight-over 44 to guide the Indians to a league road win over Center Tuesday in Antelope.
Heidi Schaal recorded a 12-over 48 for Marysville (6-4 Pioneer Valley League).
Editor’s Note: Cutoff time for score submissions is 5 p.m. each night. To report scores, please send information to jlarson@appealdemocrat.com. Submissions on Friday may be held until next week.
