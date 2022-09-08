Prep volleyball
East Nicolaus 3, Lindhurst 0
The Spartans wasted little time getting on Lindhurst with a straight-set win at home over the Blazers on Wednesday.
East Nicolaus did not allow Lindhurst to score double-digit points in any set, winning 25-7, 25-11, 25-9.
East Nic improved to 8-4 overall with the win. The Spartans open up next week at Durham in a Sacramento Valley League match. First serve begins at 6 p.m.
East Nicolaus’ Kathryn Wristen led the way offensively with five kills.
Tiare Faupula added seven service aces.
Orland 3, River Valley 2
The River Valley High girls volleyball team welcomed in out-of-section foe Orland on Wednesday for a nonleague battle in Yuba City.
The Trojans came away victorious, winning in five sets (25-8, 25-18, 23-25, 22-25, 15-6) over the Falcons.
Orland improved to 8-4 on the year, while RV dropped to 6-7.
Orland’s Zada Varner collected a match-high 22 kills, converting at a rate of nearly 63 percent throughout the match. Varner added eight solo blocks. Varner was aided by freshman Lillianna Rowe, who compiled 12 kills at a rate of almost 67 percent.
Zoey James led the way with 34 setter assists against RV, which did not provide any post-game statistics.
