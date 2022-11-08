Behind another strong ground game attack, the East Nicolaus High football team completed the finishing touches on a Sacramento Valley League regular season championship with a 43-14 win over runner-up Colusa.

East Nic quarterback Ty Grigsby pounded in for three touchdowns as East Nicolaus built a 22-0 first-quarter lead.  Grigsby passed for 121 yards and a touchdown to Dalton Novak.

