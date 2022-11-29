Prep girls basketball
Faith Christian 61, John Adams Acad. 24
Prep girls basketball
Faith Christian 61, John Adams Acad. 24
Faith Christian improved to 2-0 Monday with a double-digit win over John Adams Academy of Roseville, the reigning Northern Pacific Athletic Conference in 2022.
The Lions converted nine 3-pointers, led by freshman Lauren Harris’ four. Senior Audrey Harris added 3 triples, while freshman Presley Berry dropped home a pair.
Audrey Harris led the way with 25 points, while Lauren Harris converted 20 points, eight rebounds and six assists.
Berry provided eight points and eight rebounds.
Other scores
Placer 54, Yuba City 48
Marysville 79, Johnson 10
Prep boys basketball
Marysville 84, Hiram Johnson 67
Marysville’s Josh Brown dropped in 23 points and provided seven assists, while Sutter transfer Amrin Mann added 20 for the Indians (1-0).
Marysville’s Shawn Smith chipped in eight points and nine rebounds. Marysville (1-0) begins tournament action Dec. 1 against Roseville.
Other scores
Placer 84, Yuba City 61
Editor’s Note: Cutoff time for score submissions is 5 p.m. each night. To report scores, please send information to jlarson@appealdemocrat.com. Submissions on Friday may be held until next week.
