Prep girls basketball
Faith Christian 62, Biggs 19
Prep girls basketball
Faith Christian 62, Biggs 19
The Lions went to 3-0 Tuesday with a double-digit win at Biggs. Freshman Lauren Harris led the way with 26 points on six 3-pointers, to go along with six assists. Senior Audrey Harris added 22 points and 12 rebounds for Faith Christian.
Freshman Presley Berry provided 12 points in the win.
Wheatland 34, Foothill 26
Makalia Davis dropped in a double-double of 15 points and 10 rebounds to help Wheatland take down Foothill of Sacramento Tuesday.
Wheatland (1-0) was aided by Daysha Trujillo’s seven points and five steals.
Wheatland takes on Rio Vista today.
Prep girls soccer
Yuba City 9, Lindhurst 0
The Honkers stayed unbeaten Tuesday with a win at home over the Blazers.
YC’s Lorelai Miller, Jade Smith, Brianna Henley and Elena Lopez each scored for the Honkers (3-0).
YC head coach Jerry Schicht said Alexis Rose, Simrat Kang and Madeline Roy were outstanding on defense posting the team’s third consecutive shutout.
YC is at the Feather River Tournament in Oroville today through Saturday.
Gridley 3, Willows 2
The Bulldogs were spearheaded by two goals from Rafaela Anguiano, the last of which came in the final moments of the game to break a 2-2 deadlock Tuesday against Willows.
Janessa Delgado contributed the other goal, while Niria Bandilla played outstanding defense, according to head coach Mark Canfield.
The Bulldogs (1-0) host Hamilton today at 3:15 p.m.
Editor’s Note: Cutoff time for score submissions is 5 p.m. each night. To report scores, please send information to jlarson@appealdemocrat.com. Submissions on Friday may be held until next week.
Updated: November 30, 2022 @ 10:10 pm
