Prep girls basketball
Faith Christian 89, Lindhurst 23
The Lions hit fifteen 3-pointers, led by seven from freshman Lauren Harris, to blow out Lindhurst in a nonleague game Wednesday night at home
Harris finished with 29 points, six rebounds and five assists, while senior Audrey Harris scored 25 points on four 3s and pulled down six rebounds.
Freshman Presley Berry scored a team-high 31 on four 3s and grabbed seven rebounds in the win.
Faith Christian opens league at Sac. Adventist Tuesday for a 6 p.m. scheduled game.
Lindhurst (1-10) opens Pioneer Valley League play at home against Twelve Bridges Wednesday at 7 p.m.
Prep boys basketball
Marysville 61, Oakmont 46
Amrin Mann dropped 21 points on 58 percent shooting to guide Marysville to the double-digit win over Oakmont Thursday at the second annual Coach Corn Classic Thursday at Yuba College.
Mann was 7-of-12 from the field and finished with a 79 percent clip at the free-throw line to lead Marysville (11-3).
Joshua Brown Jr. added 10 points, while Josiah Arrington provided eight in the win.
Marysville wrapped up the Corn Classic late Friday against El Camino.
Marysville is home Wednesday to begin league against Sutter. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m.
Updated: December 30, 2022 @ 4:49 pm
