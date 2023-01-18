Prep girls basketball
Faith Christian 71, Cristo Rey 23
The Lions stayed unbeaten in the Sacramento Metropolitan Athletic League on Tuesday with a double-digit win over Cristo Rey.
Faith Christian freshman Lauren Harris compiled a near triple-double of 29 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists. Fellow freshman Presley Berry provided 19 points and five rebounds.
Senior Audrey Harris, Lauren’s older sister and the reigning state scoring champion, dropped 23 points on 10-of-13 from the field and pulled down 15 rebounds.
The victory moved Faith Christian, the top-ranked team in Division VI team out of the Sac-Joaquin Section, to 3-0 in the SMAL and 12-4 overall. Up next is a road game in Roseville today against fellow league undefeated Valley Christian (14-2, 4-0 SMAL). Tipoff is set for 6 p.m.
Live Oak 37, Willows 24
The Lions outscored Willows 17-0 to begin the third quarter Tuesday and took down the Honkers on the road for their first Sacramento Valley League win.
Live Oak moved to 6-11 overall and 1-5 in league.
Live Oak’s Balpreet Kaur led the way with 13 points and three blocks. Live Oak is home Friday to take on Pierce beginning at 6 p.m.
Prep boys basketball
Marysville 76, Wheatland 30
The Indians won their 11th straight game by double-digits Tuesday, blowing out Wheatland in a Pioneer Valley League contest.
Joshua Brown Jr. poured in a game-high 35 points on 12-for-21 shooting, while Ambelique Clarke added 11 points against the Pirates (2-15, 0-4 PVL).
Marysville (16-3, 5-0), a game up on second place Twelve Bridges (12-7, 4-1), ends its week at Bear River in the backend of a doubleheader beginning about 8 p.m.
The Indians, currently ranked second behind Union Mine in the MaxPreps computerized Sac-Joaquin Section Division IV rankings, played at Lindhurst in a game that was not available by the Appeal press time.
Yuba City 79, Roseville 72
The Honkers rallied from eight down in the fourth to overtake Roseville at home Tuesday for their first win in Capital Valley Conference action.
YC (11-7, 1-3 CVC) were led by four players in double figures. Davis Warren dropped in 23 points, while Ryan Grace added 14, Luis Dumaran 11 and Anthony Medina 10.
The Honkers travel to No. 28 ranked Bella Vista today.
Colusa 59, Pierce 50
The RedHawks extended their streak to 15 games Tuesday with a win over county rival Pierce in a Sacramento Valley League game.
Colusa’s Landon Humphrey scored a team-high 22 points, while Seth Kalisuch added 13, Leo Bedolla 11 and Isaiah Travis 10 points.
Colusa, ranked second in the MaxPreps computerized Northern Section Division IV rankings behind Orland, moved to 15-4 overall and 5-0 in the SVL.
Pierce fell to 6-12 overall and 3-3 in league.
Colusa is at SVL leader Durham Friday for a 7 p.m. scheduled contest.
Gridley 45, Oroville 36
The Bulldogs stayed a half-game back of Butte View League leader Orland with a win over Oroville Tuesday.
Gridley (7-11, 2-1 BVL) got a team-high 14 points from Benson Tolman. The team is back Friday to take on league-leader Orland on the road.
Prep girls soccer
Orland 2, Gridley 0
The Bulldogs received outstanding performances from Alyssa Thompson and Miranda Johnson in a shutout loss to Orland, according to Gridley head coach Mark Canfield.
Gridley (5-4, 0-1 BVL) is in Oroville today at 6 p.m.
River Cats hold anthem auditions
The Sacramento River Cats, the Triple-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, are hosting open national anthem auditions at Sutter Health Park for the 2023 baseball season.
National anthems at Sutter Health Park are open to all soloists, groups, and instrumentalists. Those interested in performing at a 2023 River Cats game must submit an audition demo by Feb. 10. Demos received past this date will not be considered.
The guidelines for demo tapes are as follows: A cappella version of the Star-Spangled Banner in full in a clear, consistent, and correct lyrical performance in under 90 seconds.
Demo auditions must be submitted via email as an mp3 or YouTube link to marketing@rivercats.com with the following information: 2023 National Anthem Demo in the subject line, followed by the person’s name, phone number and email in the body of the email.
The River Cats will invite those with the top submissions out to Sutter Health Park for a live audition. Performers will only be contacted, if selected, due to the volume of demos received. Selected parties will be contacted the week of Feb. 13 with further instructions by the River Cats marketing department.
Editor’s Note: Cutoff time for score submissions is 5 p.m. each night. To report scores, please send information to jlarson@appealdemocrat.com. Submissions on Friday may be held until next week.