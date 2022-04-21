Prep softball
River Valley 11, Antelope 1 (6)
The Falcons moved into sole possession of second place in the CVC with a run-rule win over Antelope Wednesday.
Isabella Castaneda went 3-for-3 with four runs batted in, while Harmony Balchus added three hits and two RBI.
Emma Wolfgram also hit a solo home run for the Falcons (12-5-1, 4-1 CVC).
Starter Korrie Almond pitched six innings of one-run ball with 10 strikeouts.
Yuba City 4, Woodcreek 0
Senior Allyssa Williams pitched a complete-game shutout Wednesday to help the Yuba City HIgh softball team blank Woodcreek at home, 4-0 in a Capital Valley Conference contest.
Williams struck out three and allowed six hits.
At the plate, Alexis Alvares and Gilian Renzullo each tallied two hits, with Renzullo driving in a pair of runs.
YC improved to 5-9-1 overall and 3-3 in the CVC.
Prep baseball
Center 5, Marysville 4
The Indians’ 17-game win streak came to an end Wednesday in Antelope against Center.
Marysville pitcher Matthew Haggard went 6-1/3 innings and allowed four earned runs on six hits.
At the plate, Dairius Jacobs was 2-for-4 with a double, a triple and a run scored. Elijah Marin was 1-for-3 with a triple.
Marysville (20-3, 9-1 Pioneer Valley League) hosts Center today (Friday) at 4 p.m.
USL soccer
Republic FC’s next opponent in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup fourth round will be Phoenix Rising FC at 7:30 p.m. May 11 at Heart Health Park in Sacramento.
Republic FC has reached the fourth round/round of 32 in the tournament in all but one of its six previous entries.
Republic FC and Phoenix have never faced off in U.S. Open Cup play. This is the seventh appearance for the Arizona club including under its previous moniker Arizona United and second appearance in the fourth round/round of 32. Phoenix Rising have never advanced to the round of 16.
Editor’s Note: Cutoff time for score submissions is 5 p.m. each night. To report scores, please send information to jlarson@appealdemocrat.com. Submissions on Friday may be held until next week.