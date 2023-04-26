Marysville High’s Stratton Johnson led the Indians coed tennis squad by earning a trip to the Sac-Joaquin Section tournament scheduled for May 15 in Stockton.
Johnson won three matches to get to the finals where he fell to Twelve Bridges’ Dylan Potter (0-6, 3-6).
Earlier, Johnson took down Ethan Lee of Lindhurst (8-0) in the first round, Eden Yang of Lindhurst (9-7) in the second and Twelve Bridges’ Ryu Ly in the third (6-3, 6-3).
In the girls tournament, Marysville’s Lydia Donaldson advanced past Twelve Bridges’ Elly McKenney, 8-1 in the first round, while Heidi Schaal, of Marysville, edged Center’s Eileen Zelinska, 9-7 in the opening round.
The doubles tournament begins at 8:30 a.m. today at Marysville High, featuring boys, girls and mixed doubles.
Prep boys golf
Twelve Bridges 238, Marysville 256
Marysville’s Ayden Mares was low with a round of 48 to edge teammate Trevor Perkins by one shot in a league loss to Twelve Bridges out of Lincoln.
Cole Carberry (51), Owen Messick (51), Ben Mangini (57) and Owen Joseph (59) rounded out Marysville’s scoring.
Prep track and field
Brown wins 3,200 heat at Meet of Champions
River Valley High’s Nevaeh Brown won the open heat of the 3,200 meters at the Meet of Champions at American River College.
The Meet of Champions traditionally serves most of the state’s sections, in addition to other states across the west region.
Local spotlight
Sutter-Buttes Polo Club co-hosts women’s tournament this weekend
The Aggie Polo Club at UC Davis and the Sutter Buttes Polo Club will co-host the FB Hart Memorial Women’s Tournament beginning Saturday at noon for JV games. Sunday opens at 11 a.m.
This United States Polo Association tournament is a fundraiser for the Aggie Polo Club and is open to women polo players of all abilities. The public is welcome to come and watch the sport of kings played by students and members of the Yuba-Sutter community and surrounding areas, event organizers stated via a release.
The event features polo for all ages and levels, including teams from UC Davis, UC Santa Barbara, Stanford, Menlo Park, Gilroy, and Oakdale. The tournament is named in honor of Leone (Mrs. F.B.) Hart, an accomplished woman polo player who was inducted into the Sacramento Athletic Hall of Fame for her achievements playing polo, the release stated.
Hart was also a strong supporter of UC Davis polo and provided polo ponies and practice facilities for the UC Davis team in the 1930s, according to the release.
“We are thrilled to host the FB Hart Memorial Women’s Tournament and continue to honor the legacy of Mrs. FB Hart, a trailblazer in women’s polo,” said Maya Tantuwaya, president of the Aggie Polo Club via a release. “This tournament not only provides an opportunity to showcase women’s polo, but also supports our club’s mission of promoting polo and expanding the sport in the region.”
Bonnie Magill, of the Sutter Buttes Polo Club, provides a practice facility for the Aggie polo club and has coached the team to two Western Division II Intercollegiate Championships in the last two years. She also coaches the local high school I/I team, and provides polo lessons to people of all ages and skill levels, with the intent to grow the sport of polo in the Yuba-Sutter region.
“We are proud to support the polo at UC Davis and the FB Hart Memorial Women’s Tournament,” said Bonnie Magill. “This tournament is an excellent opportunity for lady polo players of all abilities to compete and for the public to watch some exciting polo matches.”
For more information on the tournament and available business sponsorships, please contact Bonnie Magill at 530-306-1058 or email bonniemagill57@gmail.com.
Editor’s Note: Cutoff time for score submissions is 5 p.m. each night. To report scores, please send information to jlarson@appealdemocrat.com. Submissions on Friday may be held until next week.