Prep track and field
Wheatland Union High’s Jordan Beban won the 100 meters (11.52), while Nick Vega won the 400 (52.87) and the 200 meters in Wednesday’s Butte View League meert against Gridley and Sutter.
In the middle distances, Wheatland’s Tony Palma won the 800 in 2 minutes, 17.92 seconds. He also took the 1,600 (4:58.98)) and 3,200 (12:24.57)
Garrett Thompson placed in both hurdles events, winning the 300 in 45.68 and finishing second in the 110 hurdles (18.85).
In the field, Trystan Rymer won the shot put (37-3), Jack Philips the long jump (17-6).
In varsity girls, Wheatland’s Quinine Ansley won the 100 (13.88) and 200 (28.69).
Anne Marie Galvan won the triple jump (32-6).
MRP gets going Saturday night
After taking last weekend off, the winged 360 sprint cars are back Saturday at Marysville Raceway Park on Simpson Lane.
Sticking with the open-wheel theme, the Crate Sprints and a traveling division called the Western Midget Racing are also scheduled for this week. The International Motor Contest Association Sport Mods will serve as the fourth division. Pit gates open at 3 p.m., followed by racing at 6 p.m.
Adult general admission is $15. Seniors and juniors are $13. Kids, ages 6-11 years old, are $6. Children five and under are free. Parking is also free.
To buy tickets online, visit https://bit.ly/3uGNxG0. There is a service fee for buying a ticket online.
This week marks the third championship point show this season for the winged 360 sprint cars. Up to this point, 34 different drivers have earned points this season. A plethora of drivers are locked and loaded for the chance to take home top honors.
Western Midget Racing, a stock production of midget series racing at multiple tracks on the west coast, begins its first run at MRP. The series will return Aug. 13.
The Crate Sprint division has produced two different winners in the two previous point races. Brett Youngman won the opening race. Cameron Haney Jr. won last weekend.
Brian Cooper leads the IMCA Sport Mods into battle with Cooper winning both feature events this year. Both Jimmy Ford and Lisa Shelby have been close to winning but not able to end up in victory lane.
If you are unable to attend in-person, visit www.norcalspeed.tv.
Other information can be found at www.marysvilleraceway.com.
River Cats host Opening Day April 5
The Sacramento River Cats, a Triple-A affiliate of the 2021 National League West champion San Francisco Giants, open their home schedule April 5 at Sutter Health Park.
The River Cats will play 75 games in 2022, beginning with a 6:35 p.m. battle with the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (Houston Astros affiliate).
Following Opening Night festivities, there’s plenty of affordable family fun to be had every night at the ballpark, with 25 scheduled fireworks nights and the return of weekly promotions like Toyota Family Value Tuesdays, Wet Nose Wednesdays, Thirsty Thursdays, Orange Fridays, Sutter Health Fireworks Saturdays, and Sunday Fundays.
The season will also feature five giveaway nights and the return of theme night favorites like Princess and Pirates Night and the July 3 Independence Eve Extravaganza.
The full schedule is available online at rivercats.com. Single game tickets and ticket packages (including Giant Pack and Family Pack) are on sale now along with season ticket memberships. To purchase, call the River Cats ticket hotline at (916) 371-HITS (4487), email tickets@rivercats.com, or visit rivercats.com.
Editor’s Note: Cutoff time for score submissions is 5 p.m. each night. To report scores, please send information to jlarson@appealdemocrat.com or call 749-6560. Submissions on Friday may be held until next week.