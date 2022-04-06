Prep coed tennis
Lindhurst 6, Bear River 3
The Blazers earned their ninth win of the year with a three-point Pioneer Valley League victory over Bear River Tuesday.
On the girls side in singles, Priscilla Usvat won in straight sets, (6-3, 6-3). The boys No. 1 player, Andy Vang swept his opponent, 6-0, 6-2.
Dylan Yang, the team’s No. 2 boys singles player, earned a 6-0, 6-0 win. In boys doubles, No. 1, Eden Yang and Kaden Lor earned a straight-set 6-1, 6-4 victory, while No. 2 Victor Xiong and Mario Guevara won 6-1, 6-0.
In mixed doubles, Isaac Usvat and Alya Herr won 6-4, 6-4.
Lindhurst (9-3, 7-3 PVL) is at Marysville today (Thursday) for a 4 p.m. scheduled start.
Golf
Marysville’s Sheahan secures ace in Las Vegas
Marysville resident Mark Sheahan secured a hole-in-one on the par-3, No. 8 hole at the Wolf course on the Las Vegas Paiute Golf Resort in Nevada. He used a 7-iron from 165 yards out for the ace.
Pro baseball
River Cats 7, Space Cowboys 6
Right fielder Heliot Ramos and third baseman David Villar powered the Sacramento River Cats (1-0) past the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (0-1) for a 7-6 opening night walk-off victory Tuesday.
Villar, who was making his Triple-A debut, sent the Sutter Health Park crowd home happy with a ninth-inning game-winning single to score designated hitter Jaylin Davis.
Originally down 2-0 in the first inning, the River Cats wasted no time getting on the board. Following a leadoff walk to left fielder Luis González, Ramos, the Giants’ No. 6 prospect on MLB Pipeline, unloaded on a 3-0 pitch for his first home run of the season.
One inning later, down 4-3, Villar launched a 2-2 pitch to right field for his first career Triple-A home run. Villar, Double-A Richmond’s 2021 MVP, hit a career-high 20 home runs for the Flying Squirrels last season.
Listen to all play-by-play action at rivercats.com or on the MiLB First Pitch app.
Editor’s Note: Cutoff time for score submissions is 5 p.m. each night. To report scores, please send information to jlarson@appealdemocrat.com. Submissions on Friday may be held until next week.