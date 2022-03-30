Prep coed tennis
Lindhurst 6, Twelve Bridges 3
Lindhurst took down Twelve Bridges High School out of Lincoln on Tuesday, 6-3.
In singles, the straight-set winners included Priscilla Usvat (6-0, 6-0) and Kaden Lor (6-0, 6-1).
In doubles, Isaac Usvat and Alya Herr won 6-4, 6-0. The other two won by default.
Lindhurst improved to 7-3 overall and 5-3 in the Pioneer Valley League. The Blazers are at Center of Antelope today (Thursday).
Prep track and field
Marysville sweeps track meet
The Indians’ girls and boys track and field squad defeated Foothill and Bear River in a double-dual meet Tuesday at Yuba College.
In varsity boys, Elyjah Strickland won the 400 meters in 55.66 and tied for first in the high jump with a mark of 5-feet, 2-inches.
Strickland was also a member of the 4x400 winning team alongside David Crabtree, Adam Davis, Mason Babb. In hurdles, Ben McNeal won the 110 in 17.75, while Jonas Cherry grabbed the 300 race in 48.80.
Khris Bridgers was a double winner in the 200 sprint (23.95) and long jump (18-6.5).
Davian Santiago won the triple jump in 33-2.
In varsity girls, Marysville had several double winners: Cami Shaver won the TJ (29-0) and HJ (4-6); Jade Johnson took the 300 hurdles race in 51.18 and 100 hurdles in 18.82; Victoria Uriostegui placed first in the 3,200 (16:19.45) and 1,600 (7:20.06).
