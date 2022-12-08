Prep girls basketball
Live Oak 36, Los Molinos 25
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Prep girls basketball
Live Oak 36, Los Molinos 25
The Lions rallied from nine points down in the fourth quarter to win at Los Molinos, 36-25 Wednesday night.
Live Oak’s Balpreet Kaur led the way with 10 points, while Kirtan Khan tallied eight and Annalese Contreras provided eight including some key free throws to seal the win.
Live Oak (5-1) hosts Gridley at 7 p.m. Dec. 13.
East Nicolaus 47, Wheatland 36
Wheatland Union High’s Daysha Trujillo tallied 13 points and five steals in a losing effort Wednesday.
Alauna Kelley swished a trio of 3-pointers to finish with 11 points against the Spartans (5-1).
Wheatland fell to 2-1.
Prep boys soccer
Gridley 1-1 this week
A day after Gridley scored 12 goals in a 12-0 win over West Valley, the Bulldogs dropped a 1-0 game to Anderson.
In the win, Gridley’s Ricardo Ramos scored seven times, while Hector Velasquez added a goal and Gerry Villegas scored twice. Nery Martinez and Alex Cabrera each added goals.
Gridley hosted Pierce late Thursday in a game that did not finish by the Appeal’s press time.
Prep girls soccer
Gridley 3, Anderson 2
The Bulldogs were paced with goals from Maria Espinoza, Janessa Delgado and Rafaela Anguiano in a win over Anderson Wednesday.
Defensively, Quetzalli Gutierrez and Alyssa Thompson were outstanding for the Bulldogs who are now 2-1 on the season, according to head coach Mark Canfield.
Gridley hosted Pierce late Thursday in a game that did not finish by the Appeal’s press time.
Editor’s Note: Cutoff time for score submissions is 5 p.m. each night. To report scores, please send information to jlarson@appealdemocrat.com. Submissions on Friday may be held until next week.
Cloudy. High 53F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph..
Showers in the evening, then becoming windy with a steady rain overnight. Low 47F. SSE winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Updated: December 9, 2022 @ 1:26 am
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.