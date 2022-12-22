Prep boys basketball
Marysville 82, Gridley 50
Prep boys basketball
Marysville 82, Gridley 50
Amrin Mann dropped 36 points on 65 percent shooting Wednesday as Marysville (8-3) took down Gridley (4-9) in an out-of-section battle in Marysville.
Joshua Brown added 15 points and eight steals, while Kayden Ellyson chipped in eight points and six assists.
Marysville traveled to Golden 1 Center late Thursday in a fundraiser doubleheader with the girls team. For a complete wrap see the Appeal-Democrat on Saturday.
Prep girls basketball
Marysville 55, Gridley 28
The Indians were led by 18 points from Demi Boykin, while Krystal Briggs secured a double-double of 14 points and 11 rebounds in the team’s win at Gridley Wednesday.
Marysville improved to 10-2 on the year.
Wednesday scores
Men: Yuba 77, Marin 71
Women: Marin 58, Yuba 46
Editor’s Note: Cutoff time for score submissions is 5 p.m. each night. To report scores, please send information to jlarson@appealdemocrat.com. Submissions on Friday may be held until next week.
