The Marysville High baseball team advanced into the Sac-Joaquin Section Division IV semifinal best two-of-three game series with a 1-0 walkoff win at home Thursday over eighth-seeded Sierra.
The Indians, seeded No. 1, secured the win when Dairius Jacobs plated Jaxon Finley on a walk-off single in the bottom of the eight, scoring Jaxon Finley.
Jacobs was 2-for-4 with the game-winning RBI, while Kayden Ellyson added two hits to help Marysville advance and secure a school record 24th victory, according to head coach Bill Rolllins.
Jaxon Finley, Elijah Marin, and Maddox Marino also singled in the win.
On the hill, starter Matthew Haggard earned the win by throwing all eight innings and surrendering just six hits on 94 pitches. He struck out eight and did not walk a batter. He improved to 8-1 on the season.
Up next for Marysville (24-5) is a semifinal series beginning at 4 p.m. Monday against No. 12 Orestimba (17-9) out of Newman.
Game two of the series is scheduled for Wednesday at 4 p.m. at Orestimba, while a winner take-all game three (if necessary) will be back at Marysville Thursday at 4 p.m.
Orestimba advanced into the series with a 13-12 road win over No. 5 Woodland on Thursday.
The other D-IV semifinal series features No. 11 Galt against No. 2 Calaveras.
The semifinal winners will meet in the SJS D-IV final played at either Sacramento City College and Islander’s Park on May 24-27.
Locations and game times for the finals will be determined once facilities are secured and brackets are set, according to the SJS website.
To purchase tickets for Marysville games, visit https://gofan.co/search and search Marysville High School.