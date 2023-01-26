Prep boys basketball
Marysville 64, Sutter 61
The Indians won their 14 straight ballgame and stayed unbeaten in the Pioneer Valley League with a narrow win at Sutter Union High Wednesday.
Marysville (19-3, 8-0 PVL) had four in double figures, led by sophomore Dennis Syders’ 12 against Sutter (10-12, 4-4). Marysville’s Ambelique Clarke and Shawn Smith each netted 11, while Kayden Elllyson added 10 points in the win.
Smith added 10 rebounds, Ellyson five assists.
Sutter’s Jagger Beck led the Huskies with 24 points and 15 rebounds, while Naseem Bhatti provided 14 points and seven rebounds.
Sutter hosts Wheatland in a PVL contest at 8:30 p.m. today. Marysville is back home today to take on the league’s fourth place team, Center (7-15, 4-4) in the backend of a doubleheader with the girls at 8 p.m.
Colusa 67, Live Oak 56
The winning continued for Colusa, capturing its 18th straight win Wednesday at Live Oak in a Sac Valley League contest.
Colusa, which has not lost since Dec. 6, broke its school record at 15 straight victories.
Seth Kalisuch poured in a team-high 25 points for Colusa (18-4, 8-0 SVL), while Landon Humphrey added 21 points. Defensively, Kalisuch collected four of the team’s 11 steals as Colusa put Live Oak away for good with a 24-point third quarter. Colusa hosts Paradise at 8 p.m. tonight.
Live Oak (5-14, 2-7) is at Winters tonight at 7 p.m.
Prep girls basketball
Marysville 50, Sutter 11
Marysville won its fifth straight game Wednesday with a win at home over Sutter.
The Indians (19-3, 7-1 PVL) went up 20-0 after one and 33-4 at halftime led by a trio of players in double figures. Sophomore Demi Boykin led the way with 15, while Krystal and Karisma Briggs each dropped in 10 for Marysville, with Krystal Briggs also pulling down a team-high 14 rebounds. Abigail Pietz, a freshman call-up, added eight points, while senior Sophia Rogers led the Indians with 14 steals.
Marysville begins a four-game homestand tonight against Center at 6:30 p.m.
With the loss, Sutter fell to 10-12 overall and 3-5 in league.
Live Oak 39, Colusa 35
Live Oak senior Balpreet Kaur had 15 points and seven rebounds, while senior Annalese Contreras provided a double-double of 14 points and 11 rebounds in the Lions’ narrow win Wednesday. Live Oak (6-13, 1-7 SVL) hosts Winters tonight at 7 p.m.
Prep girls soccer
Gridley 5, Los Molinos 2
The Bulldogs were led by Maria Espinoza, who scored twice and assisted on another in the first 15 minutes of the game, while Violet Orozco, Rafaela Anguiano and Giselle Soto each added scores. Defensively, Gridley was led by goalkeeper Danika Montero’s scoreless first half and outstanding play from Miranda Johnson and Nicole Velasco, according to head coach Mark Canfield. Gridley improves to 7-5 overall and 1-2 in Butte View League action.
Junior high basketball
The John Wright eighth grade boys basketball tournament at McKenney begins today at McKenney Intermediate School in Marysville. The tournament honors John Wright, a retired basketball referee in the area, according to a news release.
The release stated that all the proceeds go toward two scholarships for local students. Games will begin today at 3:45 p.m. and go all day Saturday at McKenney Intermediate School.
Monster Truck racing
Starting tonight, Monster Jam begins at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento where world champion athletes and 12,000-pound monster trucks tear up the dirt for three days, according to a news release.
Friday and Saturday racing begins at 7 p.m., with a pit party set for 4:30 p.m.
On Sunday, racing begins at 1 p.m., with a pit party beginning at 10:30 a.m.
Tickets and pit passes will be available for purchase online at Ticketmaster.com or in-person at the venue box office. Ticket prices are subject to change (additional venue/ticketing fees may apply).
Editor’s Note: Cutoff time for score submissions is 5 p.m. each night. To report scores, please send information to jlarson@appealdemocrat.com. Submissions on Friday may be held until next week.