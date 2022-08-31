Prep volleyball
Las Plumas 3, Marysville 1
The Indians fell at home to LP in four sets (21-25, 25-19, 23-25, 16-25) Tuesday. The Indians dropped to 2-5 and will look to bounce back today at home against Gridley (5-4) in another out-of-section battle. First serve is set for 6 p.m. in Marysville.
Annie Wooten’s team opens league at Sutter Tuesday, Sept. 6 at 6 p.m.
East Nicolaus 3, Wheatland 0
Jadyn Hoffman pierced the Wheatland backrow for 15 kills Tuesday as the Spartans swept the Pirates in straight sets (25-17, 25-21, 25-23).
Addy Tagala collected 24 assists and three kills for East Nicolaus (6-3).
Defensively, Jordyn Brogard had six digs.
Wheatland fell to 5-2 and will host Oroville today at 6:30 p.m.
Prep girls tennis
River City 7, River Valley 2
River Valley freshmen Valeria Ramirez (6-2, 6-0) and Sanah Kahlon (6-4, 6-4) stayed unbeaten on the year with straight-set wins Tuesday in the team’s loss to River City out of Sacramento.
The Falcons fell to 3-1 and will travel to Grass Valley today to take on Nevada Union. The match is set for 3:45 p.m.
Girls golf
Marysville 320, Lindhurst 343
Led by medalist Jordan Dickinson, who holed at 60 Tuesday at Plumas Lake Golf Course, the Indians took down their rival Lindhurst.
Marysville’s Hollie Schaal carded a 63, while Emma Mallen and Heidi Schaal each shot a 64 in the win.
Britney Sanchez led Lindhurst with a 66.
College volleyball
The 49ers split their first two matches of 2022, defeating College of the Redwoods in five sets before falling to Santa Rosa in three in their next match.
Yuba (1-1) hosted College of the Siskiyous late Wednesday in a match that was not available by publication of the Appeal. Yuba opens September at the Diablo Classic against Shasta at 3 p.m.Friday at Diablo Valley College.
In the team’s win over Redwoods, Gaby Lopez had nine kills and 13 digs, while Mikenzi Johnson provided a near double-double of nine kills and eight blocks.
Yuba trailed two sets and 10-6 in the fifth set before rallying for the victory, head coach Julia Coats in a statement.
Editor’s Note: Cutoff time for score submissions is 5 p.m. each night. To report scores, please send information to jlarson@appealdemocrat.com. Submissions on Friday may be held until next week.