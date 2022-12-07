Prep girls basketball
Marysville 57, East Nicolaus 22
Karisma Briggs scored a season-high 25 to lead Marysville over East Nicolaus, improving to 6-0 on the year.
Briggs was aided by 12 from Krystal Briggs and 10 off the hand of Kaliyah Henry.
Taliyah Edwards-Wallace and Krystal Briggs each pulled down a team-high eight rebounds.
Marysville is at Pioneer (Woodland) Dec. 12 for a 7 p.m. start.
East Nicolaus (4-1) opens tournament action today against Chester.
Faith Christian 48, Foresthill 31
Freshman Presley Berry secured her first varsity triple-double as Faith Christian improved to 3-0 with a double-digit win over Foresthill.
Berry recorded 19 points, 15 rebounds and 14 blocks. In addition, Berry swished two 3-point field goals.
Lauren Harris, a freshman, provided 24 points and 13 rebounds.
Prep girls soccer
Yuba City 6, River Valley 2
The Honkers got to 1-0 in Capital Valley Conference action with a win over rival RV Tuesday.
YC (8-0, 1-0 CVC) scored five in the second half, led by four off the foot of Lorelai Miller.
Miller added an assist to Jade Smith on a beautiful cross and finish in the second half.
YC head coach Jerry Schicht said Athena Vargas was outstanding in midfield controlling the play.
The Honkers open the Golden Sierra Tournament Friday against Capital Christian. RV, which did not provide any post-game information, is off until Dec. 16 when it travels to CVC foe Inderkum. The Falcons are 1-1 overall and 0-1 in the CVC.
Bear River 7, Lindhurst 2
Bear River earned its first win of the season Tuesday with a 7-2 victory at Lindhurst of Olivehurst.
The Bruins improved to 1-5 overall and 1-0 in Pioneer Valley League play.
Lindhurst fell to 0-3-1 overall and 0-1 in the PVL.
Bear River is back home Thursday to continue PVL action against Twelve Bridges (3-1-1, 1-0), a school out of Lincoln. Kickoff is set for 6:15 p.m.
Men’s basketball
Yuba College men’s basketball moved up to No. 6 in this week’s California Community Colleges Men’s Basketball Coaches Association Top 30 poll following a 2-1 finish at the Grossmont Invitational.
The 49ers defeated Palo Verde, 103-76 and Cuesta, 79-69 to advance to the finals when it fell to No. 5 San Diego, 73-70.
Against Palo Verde, Devon Malcolm led the way with 19 points, while Konner Baroni added 16.
In the win over Cuesta, Cam Niles provided a team-high 20, while Demmareya Lewis-Cooper added 12.
In the finals, Malcolm finished with a double-double with 13 points and 14 rebounds.
Yuba College (6-1) is at San Jose today and home against Shasta College Saturday at 3 p.m.
Soccer tryouts
Yuba FC’s semi-professional team is hosting public tryouts Saturday and Sunday beginning at 10 a.m. at Yuba City High’s Honker Field.
Cost of the tryout is $40 and everyone must pre-register to participate.
To register email Yubafootballclub@gmail.com.
Yuba FC won the United Premier Soccer League’s D-I league to earn entry into the UPSL Premier Division beginning in March.
Yuba FC founder Pete Afato said the team will have at least an 11-game regular season this spring, with all home games being played at Honker Field.
Other scores (Tuesday)
River Valley 3, Yuba City 1 (boys soccer)
Yuba City 52, Lindhurst 29 (girls basketball)
River Valley 74, Mesa Verde 44 (boys basketball)
Editor’s Note: Cutoff time for score submissions is 5 p.m. each night. To report scores, please send information to jlarson@appealdemocrat.com. Submissions on Friday may be held until next week.