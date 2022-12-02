Prep girls basketball
Marysville 52, Bear River 31
In an early test against a Pioneer Valley League opponent, the Marysville High girls basketball team took down Bear River, 52-31 at the Live Oak tournament Thursday.
The Indians improved to 4-0 and moved onto the finals, which was played late Friday in a game not available by the Appeal’s press time.
Marysville’s Sophia Rogers and Krystal Briggs led the way offensively against BR with 16 points apiece. Karisma Briggs added eight points.
On the glass, Krystal Briggs pulled down a team-high 13 rebounds for Marysville.
Marysville is back home Tuesday to host East Nicolaus at 7 p.m.
Yuba City vs. Lindhurst
Yuba City (0-3) is back home Tuesday to host Lindhurst (0-3) in a nonleague battle beginning at 7 p.m.
Live Oak 57, Paradise 37
Olivia Salazar scored a team-high 17, while Balpreet Kaur added 14 and Averyn Jansen chipped in nine to help the Lions down Paradise and get to the finals of their own tournament on Thursday.
With the win, Live Oak improved to 3-0.
Pierce 53, Sutter 30
Jocelyn Medina kicked off her senior year with a 33-point effort as the Bears cruised to a double-digit win over Sutter in tournament action Thursday.
Medina swished 10-of-14 shots against the Huskies.
Freshman Magali Jauregui scored nine to help Pierce get to 1-0 on the year.
Pierce wraps up tournament action today.
Prep boys basketball
Marysville 55, Roseville 51
In its first meeting in 16 seasons with Roseville, the Marysville boys basketball team toppled the Tigers Thursday to begin the Gold Dust tournament in El Dorado.
Joshua Brown scored a team 31 points on 12-for-20 shooting. Brown was also 4-of-9 from 3-point range. Shawn Smith chipped in 13 rebounds for the Indians (2-0).
Marysville wraps up the Gold Dust tournament today – the first of back-to-back tournaments to begin the year. Next week, the Indians host the three-day Les Schwab tournament beginning Dec. 8 at Marysville High School.
Editor’s Note: Cutoff time for score submissions is 5 p.m. each night.
To report scores, please send information to jlarson@appealdemocrat.com. Submissions on Friday may be held until next week.