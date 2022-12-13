Prep girls basketball
Marysville 41, Pioneer 32
Prep girls basketball
Marysville 41, Pioneer 32
The Indians went to 7-0 with a nine-point win at Pioneer of Woodland on Monday.
Karisma Briggs scored a team-high 15 points, while sister Kystal Briggs added 11 points and 20 rebounds for unbeaten Marysville.
Marysville opens the Monterey Trail tournament against host Monterey Trail (3-0) at 8:30 p.m. Thursday.
Prep wrestling
Sutter wins Curt Mettler tournament
The Huskies medaled eight, en route to a first place finish at the Curt Meddler tournament last weekend in Elk Grove.
Senior Jacob Hodge and junior Auckland Asiata each won their weight class, with Asiata beating a state-ranked opponent in his season debut.
Senior Damian Valderrama finished second in his division.
Both the Sutter girls and boys hit the road to the Reno Tournament of Champions this week.
Editor’s Note: Cutoff time for score submissions is 5 p.m. each night. To report scores, please send information to jlarson@appealdemocrat.com. Submissions on Friday may be held until next week.
