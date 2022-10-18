Prep girls golf
With a third-place finish at Monday’s Pioneer Valley League tournament, the Marysville High girls golf team finished in a tie for third with Bear River in the final PVL standings.
Prep girls golf
With a third-place finish at Monday’s Pioneer Valley League tournament, the Marysville High girls golf team finished in a tie for third with Bear River in the final PVL standings.
Twelve Bridges won the PVL, finishing ahead of runner-up Colfax. Marysvlle’s Jordan Dickinson and Heidi Schaal were each named first-team all-PVL.
Semi-pro soccer
Yuba FC 4, San Leandro 0
Erik Montejano, Diego Collazo, Jose Zavala and Pete Afato each netted goals to lead Yuba FC to a shutout Sunday in San Leandro.
Yuba FC improved to 5-1 overall and 3-0 in league.
According to Afato, team founder, Yuba FC has scored 12 goals and allowed just one this season. Yuba FC is in Vacaville to take on Vacaville Elite (0-1-2) at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Horsecreek Complex.
Special Olympics
The Yuba/Sutter Special Olympic competed in the Northern California Soccer Regional at the Davis Legacy Soccer Club last weekend. Yuba/Sutter’s five teams totaled won a goal, silver and two bronze and finished fourth overall in the 41-team tournament.
Editor’s Note: Cutoff time for score submissions is 5 p.m. each night.
To report scores, please send information to jlarson@appealdemocrat.com. Submissions on Friday may be held until next week.
