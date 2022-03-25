For the first time at Marysville Raceway Park, the Xtreme Limited Late Model Series will headline a four-division show tonight (Saturday) beginning at 6 p.m.
Pit gates open at 3 p.m. for fans and racers.
Locally, the Hobby Stocks, Crate Sprints and International Motor Contest Association Sport Mods get a chance to earn more championship points for the second official points race for all three divisions. Officials said that car counts across the board are expected to be large tonight.
Brian Cooper sits atop the Hobby Stock and IMCA Sport Mod championship point battle. Brett Youngman is back on top for the Crate Sprints.
Adult general admission is $15, seniors and juniors $13 and children ages 6-11 years old are $6. Children 5 and under are free. Parking is also free for all fans in attendance.
To buy tickets online, visit https://bit.ly/3IFRuiU. There is a service fee for buying a ticket online.
For those who are unable to attend in-person, www.norcalspeed.tv can be streamed from home.
For more information, visit www.marysvilleraceway.com.
Prep boys tennis
Yuba City 5, Antelope 4
Yuba City’s Julian Whalen (6-0, 6-1), Jaden Whalen (6-3, 6-3) and Ezra Prager (6-0, 6-4) were all straight-set winners in the Honkers’ win over Antelope Thursday.
Isaac Guerrero won in split-sets, 7-5, 3-6, 6-2.
In doubles, Yuba City’s Puskar Kairam and Rei Thao got the decisive fifth win, 6-3, 6-2,
Prep boys golf
Bear River 247, Marysville 310
Sammy Sypnnicki (41) and Trevor Perkins (53) each medaled Thursday for Marysville with their nine-hole scores on the par-36 Lake of the Pines Golf Course.
With the loss, Marysville fell to 0-6 overall and 0-3 in league.
Editor’s Note: Cutoff time for score submissions is 5 p.m. each night. To report scores, please send information to jlarson@appealdemocrat.com or call 749-6560. Submissions on Friday may be held until next week.