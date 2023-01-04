Prep girls basketball
Marysville 53, Yuba City 26
Karisma Briggs netted 20 points, while her sister, Krystal Briggs added 11 rebounds and four steals to lead the Indians to a nonleague win over YC Tuesday.
Marysville moved to 12-2 overall and transitions to league play Wednesday at Sutter in a game that finished past the Appeal publication date.
Demi Boykin added nine points, while Sophia Rogers provided eight for Marysville.
Marysville led 27-8 at halftime.
YC’s box score was unavailable by press time.
Inderkum 73, River Valley 15
River Valley High’s Reet Bains led the way with six points in a blowout Capital Valley Conference defeat at Inderkum Tuesday.
RV dropped to 1-15 overall and 0-1 in CVC action. With the win, Inderkum improved to 11-6 overall and 1-0 in league,
The Falcons are back in action Jan. 10 at home against Bella Vista beginning at 7:30 p.m.
Winters 57, Live Oak 40
Live Oak junior Kirtan Kalkat scored 15 in a league loss at Winters Tuesday.
Live Oak fell to 6-6 overall and 0-1 in Sac Valley League play.
Live Oak ends the week at Paradise in a league game set for 7 p.m. Friday.
Prep soccer
Both Marysville soccer matches scheduled for Jan. 4 were canceled, according to Athletic Director Bill Rollins.
A rescheduled date has yet to be announced.
Marysville was scheduled to host Wheatland, last Northern California Division V boys runner-up, in a doubleheader with the girls team.
Women’s basketball
Yuba College 74, Ohlone 66
With just five players on the floor each for 40 minutes apiece, the Yuba College women’s basketball team edged Ohlone at home in a nonconference game Tuesday.
The win moved the 49ers to 2-12 overall heading into the start of Bay Valley League action today at Merritt.
On Tuesday, Danika Martin led Yuba College with 23 points on 11-of-18 shooting, while Janae Blue Horse added 18 on 6-of-15 from the field. Mercedes Yang scored 12 to finish as the team’s No. 3 scorer.
All five players posted double figures offensively, while Madalynn Biagi led the team in rebounds (nine) and assists (six).
Yuba is in action at 7:30 p.m. tonight on the road.
Pro soccer
Sacramento Republic FC opens the 2023 season in Texas against El Paso Locomotive FC March 11.
On March 18, Republic FC opens its home schedule against Charleston Battery at Heart Health Park in Sacramento.
This is the 10th season for Republic FC dating back to 2014.
On Jan. 14-15, Republic FC will host its annual open tryouts for players who want to be evaluated by the club’s technical staff. At least one player from the open tryout will be invited to join training camp in February for a chance to earn a professional contract. Since the club’s inception, five players have signed professional contracts with the club, with a pair of players who would go on to represent Haiti and Montenegro in international competition, according to a team release.
Interested players can RSVP at SacRepublicFC.com/Tryouts.
Republic FC will open training camp on Feb. 1.
To become an indomitable member or learn more about the benefits of membership, call (916) 307-6100 or visit SacRepublicFC.com/Memberships.
Area scores (Tuesday)
Men: Yuba College 82, Mendocino 76
