In the battle for Yuba County superiority on the links, the Marysville High golf team came away on top over rival Lindhurst Thursday at Peach Tree Golf and Country Club in Marysville.

Marysville (9-3) shot a total 226 with six golfers carding individual nine-holes rounds. The low round of the day went to Marysville’s Trevor Perkins (43), with Ben Mangini a shot behind (44). Ayden Mores (46), Owen Messick (46), Cole Carberry (47) and Owen Joseph (48) rounded out the team scoring, respectively. 

