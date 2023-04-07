In the battle for Yuba County superiority on the links, the Marysville High golf team came away on top over rival Lindhurst Thursday at Peach Tree Golf and Country Club in Marysville.
Marysville (9-3) shot a total 226 with six golfers carding individual nine-holes rounds. The low round of the day went to Marysville’s Trevor Perkins (43), with Ben Mangini a shot behind (44). Ayden Mores (46), Owen Messick (46), Cole Carberry (47) and Owen Joseph (48) rounded out the team scoring, respectively.
For Lindhurst, its top score went to Manuel Campos (64).
Lindhurst’s total was not available by the Appeal press time.
Marysville 9, Wheatland 0
Led by its No. 1 boy, Stratton Johnson and top girl, Lydia Donaldson, the Marysville coed tennis team blanked Wheatland, 9-0 Thursday.
Johnson won the first set, 6-1 and the second set by injury default. Donaldson came away on top via split sets, (6-6 [7-4], 4-6, 6-2).
Marysville’s No. 2, Ryan Wong, had little trouble in his singles match, winning in straight sets, 6-0, 6-1.
The most dominating finish of the day was on the No. 2 girls court when Charla Yang won 6-0, 6-0 over Wheatland.
Sutter’s top two singles players won in straight sets, beginning with No. 1 Lacey Dodd (6-2, 6-4) and No. 2 Tori King (6-2, 6-0). Wheatland’s No. 1 and 2, Carlos Coto and Kevin Diag took care of business on each of their courts. Coto won 6-2, 6-2 and Diag, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3. In boys doubles, Sutter’s No. 1 team of Caleb Correia/Garrett Freind blanked Whealand, 6-0, 6-0.
Sutter won the other doubles match and mixed doubles by default, while Wheatland took both girls doubles matches in straight sets.
